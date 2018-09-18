Image copyright Google Image caption Alan Grayson, 85, was found dead at a house in Orgreave Lane

An 83-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with murdering an 85-year-old man.

Marjorie Grayson is accused of killing Alan Grayson at a house in Orgreave Lane in Sheffield on Thursday morning.

He was found stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene. South Yorkshire Police has not released details about the pair's relationship to each other.

Ms Grayson is next due to appear in court on 16 November for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

She appeared before Sheffield Crown Court earlier via video link from HMP New Hall.

Following the arrest, Det Insp Simon Palmer urged social media users not to speculate about the "highly emotive" death and said doing so would upset Mr Grayson's family and potentially hinder investigations.