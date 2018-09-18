Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joana Burns was on a night out with friends celebrating the end of her maths degree

A drug dealer and her supplier have admitted supplying MDMA to a university student who died.

Joana Burns, 22, died after taking the Class A drug also known as ecstasy on a night out in Sheffield to celebrate finishing her maths degree in 2017.

Katherine Lavin, 21, pleaded guilty to supplying Ms Burns with the drug and Benjamin Williams, 25, admitted supplying it to Lavin.

The case was adjourned for sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on 12 October.

Image caption Katherine Lavin and Benjamin Williams appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier

Miss Burns was out with friends at Sheffield University Students' Union and died on 6 June.

The Sheffield Hallam University student, who was originally from Alfreton, was at The Foundry when she collapsed.

A South Yorkshire Police report found she and her friends paid £7 each for the drug.

Ms Burns' mother, Mosca Burns, spoke at a Sheffield Hallam University workshop aimed at encouraging girls to study maths.

She said she hoped her daughter's legacy would be in "inspiring girls, not a drugs death".

Lavin, of Kentmoor Close in Stockport, admitted supplying a controlled Class A drug and possession of cannabis.

Williams, of Melbourne Road in Sheffield, pleaded guilty to supplying a controlled Class A drug.