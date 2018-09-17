Image copyright PA Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the fatal crash

Four men have been charged with stealing a lorry which fatally injured a woman before smashing into the side of a house.

Jacqueline Wileman, 58, died after being hit by the HGV before it ploughed into the house on Park View in Brierley near Barnsley on Friday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said the men, all from Barnsley, have been charged with aggravated vehicle-taking.

They are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

David Mellor, 48, and Alan Mawhinney, 53, both face charges of aggravated vehicle-taking and failing to provide a sample, police said.

Karn Hill, 23, and Wayne Carroll, 29, each face a single charge of aggravated vehicle-taking.

The lorry, which was being followed by a police patrol car, struck Mrs Wileman before it hit two parked cars and smashed into the house.

South Yorkshire Police said a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The house was severely damaged in the crash which left beds and household items protruding from the gable end of the newly built property.

Witnesses said no-one was inside the semi-detached home at the time.

Ch Supt Scott Green said: "I fully realise the impact this incident has had on our local community and I'd like to thank them for their support and patience, as officers continue with their inquiries.

"The investigation is still very much ongoing and, as such, I'd ask that people be mindful of comments they make on social media, so that the case can progress through the courts, and to prevent further distress to Mrs Wileman's family."

The family has thanked people who helped at the scene and has appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.

Park View was closed after the crash but reopened on Saturday.