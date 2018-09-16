Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Kavan Brissett, 21, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries

The family of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death in an alleyway in Sheffield have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed in the chest off Langsett Walk, in Upperthorpe, on the evening of 16 August. He died in hospital four days later.

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with his death.

Mr Brissett's family said they still remained in "shock and dismay" and wanted "justice".

"Our hearts will never heal, but getting justice for Kavan would make us sleep a little easier," they said in a statement.

"Please, we would ask that anyone with any information come forward and allow us to give Kavan the dignity of justice.

"All information is of importance, no matter how small it may seem to you, it may help us solve this puzzle for our boy. Thank you."

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released under investigation.

Two boys, aged 17, and a 16-year-old boy were held on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

One of the 17 year olds was released on bail.