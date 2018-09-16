Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jacqueline Wileman was hit by a stolen HGV, which was being followed by police

A woman who was killed when a stolen lorry ploughed into the side of a house has been named by police.

Jacqueline Wileman, 58, died at the scene of the crash on Park View, in Brierley, Barnsley, on Friday lunchtime, South Yorkshire Police said.

The pedestrian was struck by the HGV, which was being followed by police, just before it hit two parked cars and smashed into the house.

Four men were arrested in connection with the crash.

In a statement, Mrs Wileman's family thanked those who helped at the scene.

"We are grateful to everyone for their kind messages of condolence and support so far and would like to ask that you continue to respect our privacy as we come to terms with what has happened and grieve for Jacqueline."

They appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to contact the police.

Video footage showing two young men getting out of the lorry before running away was captured by an eyewitness

South Yorkshire Police said the lorry had previously been reported stolen and was being followed by an officer in a marked patrol car.

The newly-built house was severely damaged with beds and other household items hanging from the gable end.

Witnesses said no-one was inside the semi-detached home, which had only been built in the past six months.

Image copyright PA Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the incident

Park View was closed after the crash but reopened on Saturday.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).