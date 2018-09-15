Image copyright Google Image caption A grey Audi car collided into a white Mercedes Sprinter and a white VW Transporter on Whinby Road on Friday

A two-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy have been injured after a three-vehicle crash in Barnsley.

Both were passengers in a grey Audi car which collided with two vans on Whinby Road, Dodworth, on Friday.

The toddler suffered a serious head injury and is in a critical condition in hospital, while the boy sustained minor injuries.

Two drivers, a 31-year-old woman in the Audi, and a 47-year-old man, also suffered minor injuries.

Police said the car had crossed on to the opposite side of the carriageway when it collided with a white Mercedes Sprinter and a white VW Transporter, which were both travelling in the opposite direction.

It happened at about 14:30 BST, between the roundabout from Higham Common Road and Barnsley Business Park, near the M1 motorway.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses and in particular two drivers - one of a HGV with a plain yellow trailer and another of a blue Ford KA - to come forward.