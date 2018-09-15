Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Grayson was found dead at a house in Orgreave Lane

An 83-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of an 85-year-old man found stabbed to death.

Marjorie Grayson is accused of killing Alan Grayson at a house in Orgreave Lane, Sheffield, on Thursday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. South Yorkshire Police has not released details about the pair's relationship to each other.

Ms Grayson, who has been remanded in custody, is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

Det Insp Simon Palmer urged social media users not to speculate about the "highly emotive" death.

Doing so would upset Mr Grayson's family and potentially hinder investigations, he said.