Image caption The crash caused huge damage to the house.

Three people were injured when a lorry crashed into the side of a house in Barnsley.

Police were called to Park View, in Brierley, at about 13:40 BST, following reports of an incident involving an HGV.

Video footage has emerged which appears to show two young men getting out of the lorry before running away.

No details have been released about the injuries to the three people who have been taken to hospital.

Yorkshire breaking news: Boy injured in 'targeted' shooting; Bin workers to go on 'indefinite' strike

Image copyright Dale Creasey

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said three fire engines, including one from West Yorkshire, were sent to the scene.

Park View is currently closed from the junction of Common Road and delays to bus services have been reported as a result of the crash.