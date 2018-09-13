Woman, 83, arrested in Sheffield murder inquiry
- 13 September 2018
An 83-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of an 85-year-old man in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to a house in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, at about 09.45 BST on Thursday.
South Yorkshire Police said the man was treated for a stab wound but died later as a result of his injury.
The woman is being held in police custody. A force spokesperson said police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
