An 83-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of an 85-year-old man in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to a house in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, at about 09.45 BST on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was treated for a stab wound but died later as a result of his injury.

The woman is being held in police custody. A force spokesperson said police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

