A six-year-old boy left stranded in Belgium after he was denied permission to board a flight home is on his way back to the UK.

Mohamed Bangoura, from Sheffield, was returning to the UK with a family friend on 2 September when his passport was rejected by Belgian authorities.

The Home Office said Mohamed's passport had been revoked as it was not valid.

His mother Hawa Keita has confirmed to BBC News he is on his way home.

She said: "I'm so happy; I can't wait to see him."

Mohamed, who had been due to start school in Sheffield, was returning from a summer holiday visiting family friends in Brussels when he was refused permission to travel.

Previously, a Home Office spokeswoman said Mohamed was only entitled to British citizenship through his mother or her husband, but neither was settled in the UK when he was born.

"We understand that despite this Mohamed was taken out of the UK in July and was unable to re-enter as he did not hold a valid passport," she added.

According to the Home Office, Mohamed's mother, who is originally from Guinea, was told by the Passport Office in March her son's passport was no longer valid.

But Ms Keita "insists she never received a registered letter by courier or by email", MEP Catherine Bearder and MP Sir Ed Davey said.

On Monday the Home Office said it was preparing a statement about Mohamed's situation.