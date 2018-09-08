Sheffield & South Yorkshire

'Serious incident' in Barnsley town centre

  • 8 September 2018
Barnsley town centre Image copyright Google
Image caption People in Barnsley town centre reported a woman was arrested after a man was stabbed

Police officers are responding to a "serious incident" in Barnsley town centre.

There are unconfirmed reports on social media that a woman was arrested after a stabbing took place.

South Yorkshire Police said "there is a high visibility police presence" in the town centre and are asking people to remain vigilant.

It has also been reported that a number of shops closed their doors while the incident was dealt with.

