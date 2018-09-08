'Serious incident' in Barnsley town centre
Police officers are responding to a "serious incident" in Barnsley town centre.
There are unconfirmed reports on social media that a woman was arrested after a stabbing took place.
South Yorkshire Police said "there is a high visibility police presence" in the town centre and are asking people to remain vigilant.
It has also been reported that a number of shops closed their doors while the incident was dealt with.
