Image copyright Google Image caption Several cows were hit by a train at Shaftholme Junction, north of Doncaster, LNER said

A train has hit "several cows" on the East Coast Mainline between Doncaster and York, causing disruption to services.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said services would be delayed.

The accident happened at about midday close to Shaftholme Junction, north of Doncaster. The line is expected to remain closed until 15:00 BST.

LNER has activated free wi-fi on all services and has asked passengers to watch for updates.

The rail firm tweeted to say a train had struck several cows on the line between York and Doncaster with reports of further animals on the line in the area.

