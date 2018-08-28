Image caption Katherine Lavin and Benjamin Williams appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court

A man and woman have appeared in court charged with supplying the drugs that caused the death of a student.

Joana Burns, 22, died after taking MDMA on a night out in Sheffield in 2017.

Katherine Lavin, 21, from Stockport, is said to have supplied the drug to Ms Burns while Benjamin Williams, 25, from Sheffield, is charged with supplying MDMA to Miss Lavin.

Both appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier and were bailed to appear at the Crown Court on 18 September.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joana Burns was a maths student at Sheffield Hallam University

Miss Lavin is charged with supplying a controlled drug of class A to various persons, including Miss Burns, on 6 June 2017.

She is also charged with possession of cannabis.

Mr Williams is charged with supplying a controlled drug of class A to Miss Lavin.

Miss Burns, from Alfreton, died after taking the drug on a night out to celebrate completing her maths degree at Sheffield Hallam University.