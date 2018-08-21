Image copyright Google Image caption Five men were injured during the disturbance at Niche in Walker Street, Sheffield

Four men involved in a mass brawl at a nightclub during which four people were stabbed have been jailed.

Roemol Taylor, 20, Negus Nelson, 29, Leyton Orr, 26, and Torrington Smith, 29, admitted violent disorder after a series of fights broke out at Niche, in Sheffield, on 23 December.

Four men, including a father and son, were stabbed during the fighting and another man suffered serious injuries.

A fifth man, Junior Nieta, 34, was given a suspended sentence.

More stories from across Yorkshire

CCTV footage from inside and outside the club showed the violence began at about 04.30 GMT before spilling out in to the street.

At one point Smith can be seen inside the club topless and wearing a Santa hat kicking and stamping on a man on the floor before punching another man in what the judge described as "unprovoked and gratuitous violence".

Smith was on bail at the time in relation to a separate incident in which he had attacked a man at the Corporation nightclub, in Sheffield, earlier that year.

Taylor and Nieta can also be seen on the footage punching or kicking other men inside the venue.

The violence then spilled out on to the streets where the five men were seriously injured in two separate incidents.

One man was stabbed six times, another was stabbed in the stomach and a third suffered a broken ankle and was stabbed in the right thigh.

Taylor, Nelson and Orr were all involved in the attack, though prosecutors said they could not prove any of the men were responsible for inflicting the stab wounds.

Sentencing the men, the judge - Recorder Bernard Gateshill, said: "CCTV shows literally scores of people fighting in the club.

"Matters did not end there but spilled out on to the road outside and areas nearby.

"Each defendant played a part in what was violent disorder that led to the infliction of serious injuries.

"Many others were involved in the violence that night who have never been identified."

The sentences are:

Taylor, 20, of Carwood Green, Sheffield - two and a half years

Smith, 29, of Mary's Walk, Sheffield - 23 months, including five months for admitting a separate offence of causing actual bodily harm

Nelson, 29, of Carwood Road, Sheffield - 16 months

Orr, 26, of Spink Hill Road, Sheffield - 16 months

Nieta, 34, of Carwood Road, Sheffield - 16 months, suspended for two years. He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.