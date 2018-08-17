Chuckle Brothers star Barry's funeral due in Rotherham
The funeral of Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, is due to be held in Rotherham.
The 73-year-old entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision with his brother Paul on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.
Generations of children watched the accident-prone pair, known for catchphrases like: "To me, to you."
A service will be held at Rotherham United football club, of which Barry was an honorary life president.
After Barry's death, Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."
A statement from the Elliott family said: "As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York Stadium.
"We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned."
They added: "There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only."
Earlier this year, the brothers returned to the small screen with a new show, Chuckle Time, on Channel 5.
The star had been unwell towards the end of the new show's filming.
Summer work was cancelled while Barry rested at his doctor's request, but not long after his health deteriorated.
The duo - who performed for friends and family in their garden before becoming famous - started their careers as The Chuckles on ITV talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967.
The Chuckle Brothers
- From Rotherham and honorary presidents of Rotherham United FC
- Two older brothers, Jimmy and Brian, also formed a double-act, the Patton Brothers, and have appeared on ChuckleVision
- The Chuckles won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974
- ChuckleVision ran for 292 episodes between 1987 and 2009
- They received a special award at the Children's Baftas in 2008.
- They recorded a charity single titled To Me, To You (Bruv) with Tinchy Stryder in aid of the African-Caribbean Leukaemia Trust in 2014
- They gave evidence at Dave Lee Travis's 2014 indecent assault trial - they were performing in panto with him in 1990 when the alleged assault took place. Travis was later cleared
- They were seen playing a magician (Paul) and his assistant (Barry in drag) on TV comedy Benidorm in March
- They starred in a short film about Joseph Grimaldi, the 19th Century "king of clowns", titled The Funniest Man In The World, with Barry playing Grimaldi