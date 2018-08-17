Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A service is due to take place at the New York Stadium in Rotherham, where Barry Elliott was an honorary president

The funeral of Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, is due to be held in Rotherham.

The 73-year-old entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision with his brother Paul on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.

Generations of children watched the accident-prone pair, known for catchphrases like: "To me, to you."

A service will be held at Rotherham United football club, of which Barry was an honorary life president.

After Barry's death, Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

Image caption The brothers' show ran for 22 years on the BBC

A statement from the Elliott family said: "As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York Stadium.

"We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned."

They added: "There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only."

Earlier this year, the brothers returned to the small screen with a new show, Chuckle Time, on Channel 5.

The star had been unwell towards the end of the new show's filming.

Summer work was cancelled while Barry rested at his doctor's request, but not long after his health deteriorated.

The duo - who performed for friends and family in their garden before becoming famous - started their careers as The Chuckles on ITV talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967.

The Chuckle Brothers

Image copyright ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption The brothers on ITV talent show New Faces in the 1970s