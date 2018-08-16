Jarvin Blake: Four men charged with murder in Sheffield
Four men have been charged with murder after a father-of-three died following a stabbing in Sheffield.
Jarvin Blake, 22, died in hospital after he was wounded on Catherine Street in the Burngreave area of the city on 8 March.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Blake died from a stab wound after he was attacked at about 15:00 GMT.
The four men will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court at a date yet to be fixed.
They are:
- Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield
- Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield
- Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham
- Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield
Mr Walker has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.