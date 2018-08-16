Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jarvin Blake was stabbed in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on 8 March

Four men have been charged with murder after a father-of-three died following a stabbing in Sheffield.

Jarvin Blake, 22, died in hospital after he was wounded on Catherine Street in the Burngreave area of the city on 8 March.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Blake died from a stab wound after he was attacked at about 15:00 GMT.

The four men will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court at a date yet to be fixed.

They are:

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield

Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield

Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham

Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield

Mr Walker has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.