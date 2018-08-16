Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Jarvin Blake: Four men charged with murder in Sheffield

  • 16 August 2018
Jarvin Blake Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Jarvin Blake was stabbed in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on 8 March

Four men have been charged with murder after a father-of-three died following a stabbing in Sheffield.

Jarvin Blake, 22, died in hospital after he was wounded on Catherine Street in the Burngreave area of the city on 8 March.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Blake died from a stab wound after he was attacked at about 15:00 GMT.

The four men will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court at a date yet to be fixed.

They are:

  • Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield
  • Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield
  • Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham
  • Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield

Mr Walker has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

