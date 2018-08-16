Image copyright PA Image caption A team of 12 people was brought in to anaesthetise and test Victor

Two polar bears at a wildlife park have been tested for allergies after getting abscesses on their feet.

Three vets, a nurse, three dermatology experts and five more park staff were on hand when Victor, who weighs 620kg (97.6 stone), was given his test.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park staff believe the bears suffered an allergic reaction after they moved from concrete enclosures to a "more natural" setting.

Both Victor and Nobby were tested for a pollen allergy by the dermatologists.

Image copyright PA Image caption Staff said Victor had "come around nicely" and was settled after the operation

The dermatologists from Liverpool University travelled to the Doncaster park to carry out the tests once the bears had been safely anaesthetised.

Animal manager Debbie Porter said: "Victor was shaved and there are about 50 test sites on his side.

"Fingers crossed we can find out which allergies he has and we can set about making life more comfortable for him."

Ms Porter said bears which had previously been held in sterile, frequently disinfected enclosures, often developed allergies when they were moved to more natural quarters, like the park's polar reserve.

She said antibiotics had previously helped Victor and Nobby, while antihistamines had not.

Finding the right serum for both bears is the best idea long-term, Ms Porter added.

Victor seemed none the worse for the experience on Wednesday, with Ms Porter saying: "He's come around nicely, he's very calm and seems settled."

Image copyright PA Image caption Staff said they needed to find the right serum to use on the polar bears

The 10-acre (four hectare) polar reserve, which features several lakes, was "built to reflect the habitat of the summer Arctic tundra".

Victor, who arrived at the park in August 2014, is one of four polar bears at the park, alongside his grandson Pixel, Nobby and another bear named Nissan.

Nobby is the park's latest addition and moved to Doncaster from Munich in February.