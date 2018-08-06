Image copyright Yorkshire Wildlife Park Image caption The four bears had been living at the Ainu Cultural Museum on the island of Hokkaido

Four endangered bears have been rehomed in Yorkshire after being transported more than 5,400 miles from Japan.

Riku, Kai, Hanako and Amu had been living in cramped conditions at a museum on the island of Hokkaido.

All four are now settling in to their new home at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP), near Doncaster, after being flown from Tokyo to London.

Animal charity Wild Welfare said the bears will receive "rehabilitation, enrichment and lifelong care".

Image copyright Yorkshire Wildlife Park Image caption The animals were rehomed after animal welfare workers became concerned about their living conditions

The Ussuri brown bears, two aged 17 and two aged 27, were brought to the UK from a museum in Japan.

YWP animal manager Debbie Porter said the loading had gone "like clockwork".

The bears were being kept at the Ainu Cultural Museum when they came to the attention of Wild Welfare.

Image caption The bears were kept in cramped and outdate conditions in Japan

Image caption The bears are settling in to their new home at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Georgina Groves, projects director at the charity, said "The living conditions these bears have faced for much of their lives are sadly reflective of the conditions that many captive bears in Japan are in.

"We really hope these four beautiful bears can raise the profile for others and help us work with zoo and welfare organisations to secure a better long-term future for them all."

The Ussuri brown bear, also known as the black grizzly, can weigh up to 86 stone (550kg) and live up to 35 years.