A woman has been found dead in a house in Sheffield.

Her body was found in a house in Archdale Close in the city after police were called about 12:30 BST, South Yorkshire officers said.

The victim has not been identified and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place, the force said.

A cordon is in place and police are appealing for information. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.