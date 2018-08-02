A 23-year-old student has pleaded guilty to 15 charges of possessing and disseminating terrorist publications.

Abdurahman Kaabar, of Martin Street, Sheffield, admitted distributing documents, including one entitled How to survive in the West: Mujahid Guide.

He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to three counts of possessing a record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing terrorism.

Mr Kaabar also admitted 12 counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

The dental student was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial on Monday charged with two counts of sending money that he knew or suspected may be used for the purposes of terrorism.