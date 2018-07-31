Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with the robbery

A mugger pushed a man into a canal before pulling the victim's wallet out of the water with a fishing magnet.

South Yorkshire Police said the man, 31, was walking along the canal bank near Doncaster Road, Mexborough, on 13 July when he was attacked and robbed.

The victim was able to pull himself out of the water uninjured as his assailant fled in the direction of Denaby.

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with the robbery.

