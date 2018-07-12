Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Ex-South Yorkshire Police worker admits £275,000 theft

  • 12 July 2018
Attercliffe Police Station Image copyright Google
Image caption Jacqueline Fletcher stole £95,800 while working as a property store team leader at Attercliffe Police Station in Sheffield

A former South Yorkshire Police worker is facing jail after she pleaded guilty to stealing more than £275,000 from the force and her mother.

Jacqueline Fletcher, 48, stole £116,500 from the sale of her mother's house and pocketed a further £63,500 in benefits.

She also admitted stealing £95,800 while working as a property store team leader at Attercliffe Police Station in Sheffield.

Fletcher, of Boundary Walk, Rotherham, will be sentenced on 9 August.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the offences took place between November 2011 and July 2016.

Granting Fletcher bail ahead of sentencing, Judge Rachel Harrison said: "Get yourself ready, I'm afraid the sentence is very likely to be immediate custody."

Fletcher left the force in 2015.

