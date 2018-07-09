Image copyright AFP Image caption The body was found in the lake on Sunday night

The body of a 19-year-old man has been pulled from a lake in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to the area of water off Straight Lane in Skelbrooke, South Yorkshire, at about 20:30 BST on Sunday.

They were following reports the teenager had gone into the water but disappeared shortly afterwards.

His body was found at about 21:10 BST. South Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A spokesman said his family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.