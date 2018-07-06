Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The National Crime Agency is investigating allegations of non-familial sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013

Five men have been charged as part of an inquiry into child sex abuse in Rotherham.

The men, all from the town, are accused of abusing two girls, who were under the age of 16 at the time.

They face a total of 21 offences, including rape and indecent assault, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2004.

The charges are part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency's inquiry into historical abuse.

The agency said two of the men were aged 34 and the others were aged 32, 35 and 42.

All are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 2 August.