Sheffield's Lord Mayor has "banned" US President Donald Trump from visiting the city.

Magid Magid made the announcement while chairing a Sheffield City Council meeting and donning a sombrero "in solidarity" with Mexico.

The Green Party councillor tweeted Mr Trump was a "wasteman" and "henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield".

Elected in May, the 28-year-old is the city's youngest ever mayor.

A "wasteman" is slang for a person of little merit.

The council said Mr Magid does not have the power to ban anyone from the city, but that full council "may through a collective, democratic debate and process, agree to condemn the views of an individual or organisation".

The mayor tweeted: "I Magid Magid, Lord Mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield!

"I further declare July 13th to be Mexico Solidarity Day!"

Mr Trump is due to come to the UK for his state visit on 13 July but Mr Magid admitted he is unlikely to visit Sheffield.

In a tweet, the mayor highlighted his opposition to Trump's policies he objects strongly to, including "[Trump's] ridiculous Muslim ban, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, moving a US Embassy to Jerusalem, enforcing the imprisonment of children at borders and defending white supremacists".

He said as Lord Mayor, he speaks on behalf of Sheffield citizens.

"We need to be honest, bold and courageous in our viewpoints," he added.

"As a world leader he has a lot of weight and we have to fight that hate."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Magid Magid came to Sheffield at five "to find a better life" with his mother and five siblings, following six months in an Ethiopian refugee camp

Mr Magid came to Sheffield aged five from an Ethiopian refugee camp "to find a better life".

In 2016 he was elected Broomhill and Sharrow Vale Green councillor and when elected Lord Mayor said he would bring the role "into the 21st Century".