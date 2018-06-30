Image copyright Family photo Image caption Samuel Baker died in hospital about an hour after he was attacked

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another teenager died from stab wounds.

Samuel Baker, 15, died in hospital about an hour after being knifed in the chest in Lowedges Road, Sheffield, on 24 May.

The latest suspect was arrested on Friday before being released on police bail, said South Yorkshire Police.

A boy, aged 15, has been charged in connection with Samuel's death and is awaiting trial, police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

