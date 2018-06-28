Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police said they were reviewing at CCTV

A man found dead at a house in Sheffield sparking a murder inquiry has been identified by police.

The body of Glenn Boardman, 59, was discovered by emergency crews who were called to the house on Steven Close in Chapeltown at 00:30 BST on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found he was stabbed to death.

Police said a 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. A cordon around the house is in place as inquiries continue.

Image caption Emergency services were called to the house in a cul-de-sac area of Chapeltown

Det Ch Insp Steve Handley said: "The incident occurred at a property on a cul-de-sac and anyone who may have seen anything, even if they believe it to be irrelevant is asked to contact police."