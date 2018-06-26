Image copyright PA Image caption Leslie Bingham, 73, died from multiple injuries after being hit in Sheffield in January 2017

The family of a pensioner who died after being hit by a speeding police car have said they are "devastated" no-one has been prosecuted.

Leslie Bingham, 73, died on a pedestrian crossing on Penistone Road in Sheffield last January.

He was heading to his granddaughter's 21st birthday party at Owlerton greyhound stadium.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a response to the family's comments.

In a narrative conclusion, the inquest jury at Sheffield Coroner's Court said the police car's speed probably affected driver PC Stephen Hazelhurst's ability to see Mr Bingham.

Mr Bingham's daughter, Angela Pilkington, urged the force to "take appropriate action so other families don't have to suffer the heartbreak we have since dad's death".

The jury heard the "black box" in the car recorded a speed of 41mph, in a 30mph zone on the A61, just before PC Hazelhurst saw Mr Bingham and braked.

PC Hazelhurst told the court on Monday he was driving "in no rush", "on or around" the speed limit, and without blue lights or sirens when the accident happened.

Ms Pilkington said her family was "devastated" that there had been no prosecution despite evidence that the officer was speeding.

She was told black box recordings were not admissible evidence in criminal courts.

'Celebration turned heartbreak'

Mr Bingham, a widowed, retired metalworker, lived in Malin Bridge.

Ms Pilkington said what should have been "a tremendous family celebration turned to heartbreak".

"That night changed our family forever," she said.

"Dad was such a loving and caring person who lived for his family. Life for us will never be the same again without him."

Image copyright Dave Higgens/PA Image caption Leslie Bingham died on the A61 Penistone Road crossing having suffered multiple injuries to the skull, spine and aorta

In his evidence on Monday, PC Hazelhurst said the traffic lights were green on the crossing, and there was "absolutely nothing [he] could do" to avoid hitting Mr Bingham.

The hearing was told Mr Bingham may have been confused by a "green man" on another crossing making him believe it was safe to cross.

Coroner Chris Dorries said he would write to Sheffield City Council about safety at the complex junction.