A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a house in Sheffield.

The body of a man was found in a home in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at about 00:30 BST.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held in custody ahead of questioning, South Yorkshire Police said.

A cordon has been put in place around the property while police continue to carry out enquiries.

