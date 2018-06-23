Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police had released CCTV images to try and identify Dawid Szubert

A 27-year-old has appeared in court charged with murdering a man whose body was found in a street.

Dawid Szubert, 38, was found dead on Eldon Street in Barnsley on Sunday. Detectives said he died of a head injury.

Police had earlier released CCTV images in a bid to identify the Polish national, who lived on Park Road.

Ricky Ramsden, of Dodworth Road, Barnsley, was remanded in custody at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in July.

A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old man and 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of theft have been released under investigation as inquiries continue.