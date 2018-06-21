Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Mr Szubert was pictured on CCTV 30 minutes before he was found dead in Barnsley town centre

A man whose body was found in a street has been identified after a CCTV image taken just 30 minutes before his death was released.

Police were unable to identify Dawid Szubert, 38, who died of a head injury in Eldon Street, Barnsley, on Sunday.

Since the picture was released, South Yorkshire Police said they had been able to reach the Polish national's family.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Read more Yorkshire stories

Police said a second man, aged 27, had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody.

A 43-year-old man arrested on Thursday has been released under investigation.

A 27-year-old man and a woman, 32, arrested on suspicion of theft have also been released under investigation.

Mr Szubert was originally from Poland but had been living on Park Road in Barnsley.