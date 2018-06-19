Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The National Crime Agency is investigating allegations of non-familial sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013

Two men have been charged as part of a wide-ranging inquiry into child sex abuse in Rotherham.

Abid Saddiq, 37, from Masbrough, and Waseem Khaliq, 33, from Sheffield, each face three counts said to have taken place between July 2000 and July 2001.

Mr Saddiq is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, while both men have been charged with child abduction.

Both defendants are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 21 June.

Mr Saddiq is charged with rape, aiding and abetting indecent assault and child abduction for the purposes of sexual activity.

Mr Khaliq is charged with indecent assault, aiding and abetting rape and child abduction for the purposes of sexual activity.

They were charged as part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency's investigation into non-familial sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.