Two arrests over double Rotherham stabbing
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police said it received reports of an altercation on Eldon Road in Eastwood at about 01:20 BST.
One man in his 20s is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in the stomach. The other, in his 40s, suffered a minor injury to his arm.
A 45-year-old woman and 25-year-old man remain in police custody.
Police said they are appealing for information while enquiries continue.
The stabbings are the latest in a string of recent attacks involving guns and knives in South Yorkshire:
- A 17-year-old boy was shot on Nodder Road in Woodthorpe in June
- Jill Hibberd, 73, died after being stabbed in Barnsley in May
- 15-year-old Samuel Baker died in May after being stabbed in the chest in Lowedges, Sheffield. A teenager has been charged with his murder
- 19-year-old Ryan Jowle died in May after being stabbed in the chest in Woodhouse in Sheffield. A 22-year-old has been charged with his murder
- Police investigated a drive-by shooting on Bransby Street near Upperthorpe in April
- A man was shot in the legs in a "targeted attack" on Nodder Road in Woodthorpe in April
- Three men were jailed for life in April for the murder of 23-year-old Aseel Al-Essaie, who was shot dead on the way to his sister's engagement party in Upperthorpe in February 2017
- 18-year-old Lamar Waite, from Burngreave, was jailed for 16 years in March for stabbing three men in an unprovoked attack in Sheffield city centre
- A 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Norton, Sheffield, in March
- 22-year-old Jarvin Blake from Burngreave was stabbed to death in March