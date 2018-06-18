Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Ryan Jowle, 19, died in May after being stabbed in the chest in the Woodthorpe area of Sheffield

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said it received reports of an altercation on Eldon Road in Eastwood at about 01:20 BST.

One man in his 20s is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in the stomach. The other, in his 40s, suffered a minor injury to his arm.

A 45-year-old woman and 25-year-old man remain in police custody.

Police said they are appealing for information while enquiries continue.

