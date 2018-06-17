Image copyright Sally Shelton Image caption Roads have been shut in the area around the Kilnhurst plant

About 60 firefighters are dealing with a large fire at a recycling plant in South Yorkshire.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing plumes of smoke for miles coming from the plant in Kilnhurst, near Rotherham, after the fire broke out at about 16:30 BST.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue urged people living near the area of Wharf Road to keep windows and doors shut because of the smoke.

It tweeted that people should avoid the area. Nearby roads have been shut.

Fire chiefs said it did not appear anyone had been injured in the fire.

The recycling centre is believed to be the same one hit by a major blaze in May 2017.

Last year's fire at Universal Recycling was caused accidentally by machinery.

South Yorkshire Police said Wharf Road had been shut and a cordon put in place while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers are on the scene and would like to thank the local community for their understanding and patience while work is under way to deal with the incident and ensure everyone's safety."