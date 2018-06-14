Image caption Brendan Ingle's coffin is in the Sheffield gym where he trained four world champion boxers

Boxing trainer Brendan Ingle's coffin is lying in rest in the gym where he trained world champions, ahead of his funeral.

Ingle died in May aged 77 at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield from a brain haemorrhage.

His funeral will be held at Sheffield Anglican Cathedral later on Thursday.

The Dublin-born former boxer guided four fighters to world titles from the gym - Johnny Nelson, Naseem Hamed, Junior Witter and Kell Brook.

Ingle's coffin was moved to the gym to give people the chance to pay their respects and sign a book of condolence.

Yorkshire breaking news: 'Revenge porn' figures double in county in three years; three arrests over 'serious' incidents in Sheffield

He was made an MBE in 1998 for his services and contributions to British boxing and his work with young people in the Sheffield area.

'Community work'

Having moved to South Yorkshire from Ireland aged 18, Ingle fought as a professional middleweight in his mid-20s, and at his pinnacle was ranked as the eighth best fighter in the UK.

While living in Wincobank, Sheffield, he was asked by a vicar to carry out community work because youths in the area were "running wild".

Ingle organised a weekly dance at St Thomas' church hall - which led to the creation of his famous gym.

Now moves are under way to create a permanent memorial for the trainer in the city where he made his name and influenced so many others.

Image copyright PA Image caption Brendan Ingle was made an MBE for services to boxing in 1998

Approaches have been made to Sheffield City Council, while former Sports Minister Richard Caborn has backed the idea.

He said: "Recognition in the form of statue would be a fitting tribute and a great way to remember Bren, who contributed so much to Sheffield and the world of boxing.

"When was the last time we recognised one of our iconic, favourite sons in this fitting and appropriate way?

"Having spoken to his family I know we have their support."