Jill Hibberd death: Third arrest over Wombwell stabbing
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in Barnsley.
The body of Jill Hibberd, 73, was found in the living room of a house in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on 31 May.
South Yorkshire Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has since been released under investigation.
A 40-year-old man charged with murdering Miss Hibberd is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 July.
Lee Trevor Fueloep, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, denies the offence.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, burglary and theft has been released under investigation.