Image copyright Family photo Image caption The body of Jill Hibberd was found in the living room of a house in Wombwell

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in Barnsley.

The body of Jill Hibberd, 73, was found in the living room of a house in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on 31 May.

South Yorkshire Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has since been released under investigation.

A 40-year-old man charged with murdering Miss Hibberd is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 July.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, denies the offence.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, burglary and theft has been released under investigation.