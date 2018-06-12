Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Michael Eaton was found dead at his home in Doncaster on 26 December

A pensioner was beaten over the head with his own walking stick and stabbed nearly 100 times by his step-granddaughter, a court has heard.

Michael Eaton, 72, was attacked at his home in Balby, Doncaster, by Lindsey Fletcher, 38, on Christmas Day.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Ms Fletcher had been sexually abused by Mr Eaton as a child and claims he was trying to do so again when she attacked him.

Ms Fletcher, from Doncaster, denies murder but admits manslaughter.

Prosecutor Dafydd Enoch QC said: "[Mr Eaton] was stabbed in the face, head and neck and he was stabbed in the back nearly 100 times.

"He may have put up a bit of a struggle, but not much. He didn't have a chance."

He said Ms Fletcher had then stripped Mr Eaton's body naked and doused it with bleach before she went to dispose of his clothing.

Mr Enoch said it appeared that Mr Eaton had abused Ms Fletcher when she was young and, as result, she "hated everything about him and wanted him dead".

He said she talked about killing him and had researched poisoning on the internet.

The court heard Ms Fletcher was a drug addict and had gone to live with Mr Eaton despite their history.

Mr Enoch said Ms Fletcher "ruled the roost" and used the fact Mr Eaton had abused her as a child to "milk him for money in order to feed her drugs habit".

He told jurors to reject what he said would be Fletcher's defence to murder, that she lost control when he tried to abuse her again.

"If he did abuse her when she was a child it was unforgivable and disgusting - but it does not entitle the defendant to kill him in cold blood," he said.

The trial continues.