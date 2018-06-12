Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Dryden Road in Mexborough

Six teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a South Yorkshire town.

Police were called to Dryden Road in Mexborough at about 22:30 BST on Monday after reports of a 28-year-old man being injured in an "altercation".

Two men aged 18 years old, three 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy are being questioned on suspicion of wounding.

The victim is in a serious, but stable, condition in a hospital.