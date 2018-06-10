Man found in Doncaster flat critically ill with head injury
A man is in a critical condition after being found with a head injury at a flat in Doncaster.
The 25-year-old was discovered in Nether Hall Road at about 19:30 BST on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.
He was later taken to hospital, where he remains critically ill. A police cordon is in place at the scene.
A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held in custody for questioning, police said.