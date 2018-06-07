Two women have denied the murder of a 42-year-old found dead after a "very severe physical attack".

The body of Claire Louise Smith, was found in Union Street, Barnsley, on 19 May.

Penelope Brownlie, 45, and Justine Wainwright, 57, both of Britannia Close, entered not guilty pleas at Sheffield Crown Court.

Both were remanded in custody to face a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 5 November.

A 71-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder was released on police bail last month.

Justine Wainwright is also known as Bridget O'Keefe, police said.