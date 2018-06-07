Image copyright Family photo Image caption The body of Jill Hibberd was found in the living room of a house in Wombwell

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found stabbed to death at her home.

The body of Jill Hibberd, 73, was found at a house in Roy Kilner Road in Wombwell, near Barnsley, on 31 May.

A 22-year-old man, from Wakefield, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, burglary and theft.

South Yorkshire Police said Ms Hibberd's car, which had been missing since 30 May, was found in Finch Avenue, in Newmillerdam, on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old man who has been charged in connection to Ms Hibberd's death is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court later.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, is charged with with murder, burglary and theft.