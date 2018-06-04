Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jill Hibberd was found in the living room of a house in Wombwell, with multiple stab wounds

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 73-year-old woman found stabbed to death.

The body of Jill Hibberd was found in the living room of a house in Roy Kilner Road, in Wombwell, near Barnsley, on Thursday.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth in Wombwell, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court charged with murder, theft and burglary.

He was remanded in custody and is due at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed Ms Hibberd died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

The force has issued an appeal to locate a red Audi TT, registration YM17 SYJ, which it believes was taken from the driveway of the house at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.