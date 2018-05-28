Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Ryan Jowle was attacked and died in the early hours of the following day

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with fatally stabbing a teenager at a block of flats.

Ryan Jowle died after he was stabbed in the chest in Tannery Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield on Tuesday.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, of Morland Road, Gleadless, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier, charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the city's Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr Jowle's death came just two days before a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the Lowedges area of the city