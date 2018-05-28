Image copyright Family photo Image caption Samuel Baker died in hospital about an hour after he was attacked

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering another boy of the same age.

Samuel Baker, 15, died in hospital from stab wounds to the chest about an hour after he was attacked in Lowedges Road, Sheffield, on Thursday.

During a brief hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, the accused spoke only to confirm his details and to confirm he understood the charges.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

As he was led from the dock, family members at the back of the courtroom called out "love you" and "be strong".

It was the second fatal stabbing in the city in a week, prompting South Yorkshire Police to introduce special stop and search procedures.