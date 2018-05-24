Image copyright Family photograph Image caption The 22-month-old girl died from severe head injuries, police said

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 22-month-old girl.

Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital from her home in the Gleadless area of the city on Monday, but later died of her injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be severe head injuries.

Martin Johnson of Leighton Road, Gleadless, has been charged with her murder and remains in police custody.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Steve Whittaker said he understood the child's death was "highly emotive and people will naturally feel saddened at the tragic loss of such a young life".

He urged restraint on social media and requested "posts of a speculative nature are refrained from".