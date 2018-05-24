Two women have been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Barnsley.

The body of Claire Louise Smith, 42, from the town, was found in Union Street on Saturday morning.

Penelope Brownlie, 45, and Justine Wainwright, 57, both of Britannia Close, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court earlier.

Both women were remanded in to custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 June.

A 71-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail as inquiries continue.

Justine Wainwright is also known as Bridget O'Keefe, police said.