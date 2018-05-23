Image caption Police at the scene of the stabbing in Woodhouse, Sheffield

A 19-year-old man has died after a stabbing at a block of flats in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the flats at Tannery Close in the Woodhouse area of the city at 23:10 BST on Tuesday night.

Police said knife crime was "a huge concern" for the force.

A 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned about the death by officers.

The victim was taken to hospital but died early on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said detectives were at the scene gathering evidence and working to establish the "exact circumstances of the incident".

Ch Supt Stuart Barton said knife crime was "a huge concern" and added: "We continue to do what we can to work with people in schools, work within the city centre night time operation."

He also appealed for anyone with any information to contact the force, because "it might be that piece of the jigsaw that we need".