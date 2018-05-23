Image copyright Terry Robinson / Geograph Image caption The girl died on Tuesday after being taken by ambulance to Sheffield's Children's Hospital

Police investigating the death of a 22-month-old girl have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of her murder.

She was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital from her home in the Gleadless area on Monday, but later died of her injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be a severe head injury.

The force has been given a further 36 hours to question a 19-year-old man.

Investigating officer Det Ch Insp Steve Whittaker also urged people not to speculate about the case on social media.

"While I fully appreciate this incident has stirred an understandable, emotional reaction from people, the family need to be able to grieve for the loss of the child, at such a devastatingly young age."

"I would ask people to please think about the impact that speculative comments on social media could have on them at such a heart-breaking time," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.