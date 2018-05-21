Three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in the centre of Barnsley.

The body of Claire Louise Smith, 42, who was from the South Yorkshire town, was found at 06:50 BST on Saturday in Union Street.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had died from injuries from a "very severe physical attack", police said.

The women, aged 45, 57 and 71 and from Barnsley, were arrested on Sunday and remain in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.