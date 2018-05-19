Image copyright @SheffieldEyes Image caption The accident happened in Abbeydale Road South at about 03:45 BST

A man died when his car left a road and crashed into a mill pond in South Yorkshire.

The 20-year-old was in a black Vauxhall Corsa that left Abbeydale Road South at about 03:45 BST.

The car ploughed through a wall and ended up upside down in the water near Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet in Sheffield, local residents said.

They added that it was completely under the water with only part of its back wheels visible.

Police divers were called in to recover the man's body after the vehicle was partially winched out of the water.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The family has been informed and they are being supported by officers.

"An investigation is continuing and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward."